Permissions cancelled for fairs, exhibitions in Jammu due to Covid spike

District Magistrate, Jammu, under section 144 of CrPC read with relevant provisions under Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897 and the Disaster Management Act, 2005, has cancelled all the permissions for fairs and exhibitions in the district in view of the sudden rise in the number of Covid positive cases.

"It has been made to appear to me, in view of the emerging Covid-19 situation in Jammu, that there is sufficient ground for proceeding under Section 144 of CrPC for immediate prevention or speedy remedy is desirable to prevent danger to human life, health or safety", an order issued by the DM on Thursday said.

"Now, therefore, I, Anshul Garg, IAS, District Magistrate, Jammu, vide powers conferred upon me under section 144 of CrPC read with relevant provisions under the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897 and the Disaster Management Act, 2005 do hereby order that all the permissions issued for holding exhibitions and fairs shall be deemed to have been expired forthwith. The organizers of these exhibitions shall wind up their operations within 24 hours and concerned Sub Divisional Magistrates shall submit compliance report to this office."

As per the order, any violation of this order shall invite punitive action under section 188 of Indian Penal Code and other relevant sections of Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897 and the Disaster Management Act, 2005.

