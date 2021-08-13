Perpetrators will be brought to justice: J-K LG condemns grenade attack on BJP leader's house

New Delhi [India], August 13 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday condemned the grenade attack on Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Jasbir Singh and said perpetrators will be brought to justice.



"Strongly condemn the cowardly attack in the house of a political leader in Rajouri in which a 2-year old child was killed &others were injured. My deepest condolences to family and prayers for early recovery of injured. Perpetrators of this heinous act will be brought to justice soon," tweeted office of Lieutenant Governor.

A 4-year-old child was killed and seven others injured in the grenade attack on BJP Mandal President Jasbir Singh's residence at Khandli Chowk in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district on Thursday night.

All injured persons are family members of the BJP leader, including him.

BJP National President JP Nadda also "strongly" condemned the attack and appealed to the local administration to take immediate action.

"Grenade attack on BJP Leader Jasbir Singh's house in Khandli area of Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri. I strongly condemn the terrorist attack and urge local administration to take immediate action on it. The entire BJP Stands with Jasbir Singh and other injured people," Nadda tweeted.

Rajouri Deputy Commissioner Rajesh Kumar Shavan told ANI that an FIR has been registered.

"A child has died and seven others have been injured in the grenade attack. The incident took place around 9 pm on Thursday. The house is on the roadside. An FIR has been registered by the police," he said. (ANI)

