Person opens fire in Wisconsin, multiple injuries confirmed

Washington [US], May 2 (ANI/Sputnik): A shooting has occurred at the Oneida Casino in Green Bay, Wisconsin, resulting in several injuries.

"There is currently an active shooter situation at the Oneida Casino. Several Law Enforcement agencies are working to secure the location. Please do not go near the Main Casino on Hwy 172," Oneida Casino said on Twitter on Saturday.



In a later Twitter update, Oneida Casino said all its locations were going to be closed until further notice.

According to CBS, multiple people were injured in the shooting, which occurred at around 8 p.m. local time on Saturday (01:00 GMT on Sunday). An Oneida spokesperson told CBS that the shooting took place at the Radisson Inn, which is connected to the casino in Green Bay.

The suspect is in custody, CBS said.

Speaking to reporters, Oneida Nation Director of Public Relations Bobbi Webster could not immediately provide the exact number of people injured in the shooting.

The motive behind the shooting remains unclear. (ANI/Sputnik)

