Person representing Tamils, culture will become CM: Rahul

Chennai, March 1 (IANS) Rahul Gandhi on Monday said that Tamil Nadu will be ruled by a person who truly represents the Tamil culture and its people.

He was speaking at a road show in Kanyakumari as part of the election campaign. The Gandhi scion is on a three-day visit to the state.

Lashing out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), Rahul Gandhi called upon the people not to allow Modi and the Sangh Parivar to insult the people of Tamil Nadu and the culture and traditions of the state. He also said that it was his duty to protect the Tamil culture and language, just like other languages and culture of the people across the country.