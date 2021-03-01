Person representing Tamils, culture will become CM: Rahul

Chennai, March 1 (IANS) Rahul Gandhi on Monday said that Tamil Nadu will be ruled by a person who truly represents the Tamil culture and its people.
He was speaking at a road show in Kanyakumari as part of the election campaign. The Gandhi scion is on a three-day visit to the state.
Lashing out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), Rahul Gandhi called upon the people not to allow Modi and the Sangh Parivar to insult the people of Tamil Nadu and the culture and traditions of the state. He also said that it was his duty to protect the Tamil culture and language, just like other languages and culture of the people across the country.
The senior leader said that the BJP is on a spree of buying Legislators and destroying democracy and called upon the people of Kanyakumari to be wary of the nefarious designs of the saffron camp.
He also reminded the people of the political drama carried out by the BJP at Puducherry and said that the saffron party had subverted the democracy in the neighbouring state.
Gandhi paid rich tributes to late H.Vasanthakumar, who was the MP from Kanyakumari and passed away after being affected by Covid-19.
The Congress leader said that Vasanthakumar was always a Congressman and added that he had won the Kanyakumari Lok Sabha seat and called upon party workers to carry on his legacy and to give a huge mandate to the Congress party and its alliance partners.
