Personal, public life shouldn't be mixed: Singhvi on reports of Rahul flying off to Bangkok ahead of polls

New Delhi [India], Oct 6 (ANI): Congress leader Abhishek Singhvi on Sunday came out in defence of party leader Rahul Gandhi who has been facing flak for flying out to Bangkok ahead of crucial assembly elections.

Singhvi took to twitter urged all to not mix up an individual's personal life with professional life.



"The personal should not be mixed with the public life of an individual. We need to entitle everybody an eternal sense of liberty and privacy. After all, this is the basic and outlining principle of a progressive and liberal democracy. #RahulGandhi #Bangkok," he tweeted.

Maharashtra and Haryana will go to polls on October 21 and the counting of votes will take place on October 24. (ANI)

