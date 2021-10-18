Personal Law Board leaders to address Milad meet in Hyderabad

Tameer-e-Millat, a socio-religious organisation, has been organising the public meeting 'Jalsa Yaum-e-Rahmatul lil Alameen' for more than 70 years.

Hyderabad, Oct 18 (IANS) All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) leaders will address the annual public meeting in Hyderabad on Tuesday organised by All India Majis-e-Tameer-e-Millar to mark Milad-un-Nabi, the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad.

According to Tameer-e-Millat Syed Aneesuddin, the public meeting is to be held at Exhibition Grounds in the heart of the city. Last year, the public meeting was held virtually due to Covid-19 pandemic. This was the first time in the history of this annual event that there was no congregation.

Thousands of people from the city and other parts of the state attend the meeting to hear the religious scholars and community leaders.

This year former Union Minister C.M. Ibrahim, renowned Islamic scholar and former MP Maulana Obaidullah Khan Azmi, All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) Secretary Maulana Umrain Bin Mahfooz Rahmani and acting General Secretary Maulana Khaled Saifullah Rahmani will address the congregation. Mohammad Qasim Siddiqui Taskheer will deliver his address virtually from the US.

Syed Aneesuddin, Chairman of the 72nd Reception Committee, which overlooks the expansive annual conference, attended by Muslims from different parts of the State, said "

Tameer-e-Millat president Ziauddin Nayyar will preside over the meeting, whose theme this year is "Exploring solutions to contemporary problems in the light of Seerath (the life of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH)".

"The Tameer e Millat has always been helping and guiding Indian Muslims in times of crises and natural disasters. This year's agenda of the public meeting is to help Indian Muslims explore the solutions to contemporary political, social and existential challenges in the light of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH)'s teachings and way of life," said Ziauddin Nayyar.

Syed Aneesuddin, who is chairman of the reception committee, expects a huge turnout as last year people were deprived of the public meeting due to Covid-19 restrictions. He urged the people to bring along their children and youngsters to the public meeting, as it has been a tradition for over 7 decades.

Like in the past, the annual 'Jalsa-e-Rahmatul lil Alameen' will be followed by 'Jalsa-e-Yaum-e-Sahaba' (companions of the Prophet). This will be held on October 20 at Chanchlaguda Grounds in the old city.

