Personal liberty's balance with national security must: SC

The observation by a three-judge bench of Justices N.V. Ramana, R. Subhash Reddy and B.R. Gavai came immediately after senior advocate Sanjay Hegde, who was representing a law student, pleaded to relax mobile and internet connections in Jammu and Kashmir.

"Liberty does not mean mere animal existence. Right to communicate with loved ones is included in the right to liberty," Hegde said, requesting the court to issue direction to allow mobile communications so that the law student can talk to his parents.

On the top court intervention's, Mohammad Aleem Syed, a law graduate from Jamia Milia Islamia, was allowed to visit his hometown to meet his parents. However, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said that relaxation is being eased in the valley step by step and all landlines has been restored.