Peru general elections to be held despite Covid: Prez

The April 11 elections, which will choose his successor, are within an established legal framework and the government is working on implementing health protocols to protect voters, Xinhua news agency quoted the President as saying on Thursday.

Lima, Jan 22 (IANS) Despite an ongoing second wave of the coronavirus pandemic, Peruvian President Francisco Sagasti has confirmed that the general elections scheduled to be held in April will take place.

According to Peru's National Jury of Elections, 25,287,954 voters are eligible to elect the next President and the 130 members of the unicameral congress for the upcoming 2021-2026 period.

Prime Minister Violeta Bermudez told candidates and political parties to carry out responsible electoral campaigns and avoid massive crowds.

The Peruvian government has adopted social restriction measures and curfews in the capital Lima and other provinces to contain the pandemic.

The elections will take place after the country was hit by a major political crisis late last year.

In November 2002, the country's Congress elected Sagasti as the new interim leader after the impeachment of former President Martin Vizcarra, which was quickly followed by the resignation of his successor Manuel Merino.

Merino, who was appointed following Vizcarra's impeachment, resigned within a week after widespread protests broke out across the country after he assumed the post.

After Vizcarra was removed from office for alleged bribery, thousands of people across the country staged some of the largest protests in decades.

