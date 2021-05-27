Peru Prez calls for calm in runoff polls

Speaking at an event here on Wednesday, Sagasti urged "all citizens and the candidates in the runoff to remain calm, preserve order and accept the outcome" of what is expected to be a tight race, reports Xinhua news agency.

Lima, May 27 (IANS) Peruvian President Francisco Sagasti has called for calm in the upcoming presidential runoff election on June 6 between conservative candidate Keiko Fujimori, of the right-wing Popular Force party, and her rival Pedro Castillo, of the left-wing Free Peru party.

The President said that his administration is not favouring any candidate and guarantees transparent elections.

"It did, it does, and it will maintain strict neutrality and will not give in to undue, untimely and unfounded pressure that tries to question our impartiality," he added.

According to the country's National Office of Electoral Processes (ONPE), Fujimori and Castillo over a crowded field of candidates in the first round on April 11.

Castillo garnered 19.09 per cent of the votes, and Fujimori became the runner-up with 13.36 per cent of the ballots.

None of the 18 presidential candidates in the elections garnered the minimum 50 per cent of the votes required to win the first round outright and forgo a runoff.

Castillo, a teachers' union leader, and Fujimori, daughter of former President Alberto Fujimori, represent two very different national plans and models of government.

Whoever wins the June 6 runoff will take office on July 28 for the 2021-2026 term.

--IANS

ksk/