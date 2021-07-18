Peru reports 3 new cases of Delta variant

Lima, July 18 (IANS) Cases of the Delta Covid-19 variant in Peru have risen to 15 with the detection of three new ones in capital Lima, Minister of Health Oscar Ugarte announced.
According to the Minister, the new cases were detected in the center and north of the Peruvian capital and have no links with previous cases in the southern city of Arequipa, Xinhua news agency reported on Sunday.
"By the way they are appearing, some unrelated to others, it means that the virus is spreading not only in Lima or Arequipa, but in other regions," he warned.
The appearance of new cases of the Delta variant is occurring in the midst of an intense vaccination campaign organised by the Ministry of Health.
According to the Ministry, Peru has registered 2,090,175 Covid-19 cases and 194,935 deaths.
--IANS
