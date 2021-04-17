Peru's Castillo, Fujimori to face off in Prez runoff

"In the framework of the 2021 general elections, the National Office of Electoral Processes managed to process 100 per cent of the electoral records for the president and vice presidents," the agency said in a statement on Friday.

Lima, April 17 (IANS) Peruvian presidential candidates Pedro Castillo and Keiko Fujimori will face off in a runoff scheduled for June 6, the National Office of Electoral Processes (ONPE) said.

According to the ONPE, the two prevailed over a crowded field of candidates in the first round on April 11, with Castillo of the Free Peru party garnering 19.09 per cent of the votes, and Fujimori of the Popular Force party becoming the runner-up with 13.36 per cent of the ballots, reports Xinhua news agency .

None of the 18 presidential candidates in the elections garnered the minimum 50 percent of the votes required to win the first round outright and forgo a runoff.

Castillo, a teachers' union leader, and Fujimori, daughter of former President Alberto Fujimori, represent two very different national plans and models of government.

Whoever wins the June 6 runoff will take office on July 28 for the 2021-2026 term.

