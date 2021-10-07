Peruvian President announces PM's resignation

Lima, Oct 7 (IANS) Peru's President Pedro Castillo has announced the resignation of Prime Minister Guido Bellido to preserve the "governability of the country" mired in political tension since the latter took office on July 29.

"Today I have accepted the resignation of the President of the Council of Ministers Guido Bellido Ugarte, whom I thank for his services rendered to the nation," the president said in a nationwide address.