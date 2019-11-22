Petition filed in SC against post-poll alliance of Congress, NCP and Shiv Sena

New Delhi [India], Nov 22 (ANI): A petition was filed in the Supreme Court by Surendra Indrabahadur Singh, a resident of Maharashtra, against the post-poll alliance between the Shiv Sena, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Congress from forming the government in Maharashtra.

The petition is likely to come up for hearing next week in the Supreme Court.



The petition claimed that the voters had given a clear mandate to BJP-Sena alliance, and it cannot change now.

It sought a direction from the Supreme Court to restrain the Governor of Maharashtra from inviting Congress, Shiv Sena and NCP to form a Government in the state.

The petition further claimed that if a Government is formed it will be against the mandate of the people and the Supreme Court should declare the formation of Government as unconstitutional, void ab initio and therefore liable to be dismissed.

Earlier, a complaint was filed against Shiv Sena Chief Uddhav Thackeray by a lawyer in Aurangabad, Maharashtra on Thursday stating that he along with BJP has allegedly "betrayed the mandate by severing ties with BJP after the elections".

Advocate Ratnakar Chaure also named state BJP president Chandrakant Patil and Shiv Sena leader Pradeep Jaiswal in his complaint. (ANI)

