Petition seeks judicial inquiry into communal attacks in B'desh

The plea, filed by advocate Anup Kumar Saha and another lawyer, also seeks the Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC) remove posts and videos from social media and other online platforms that have affected communal harmony. The writ was filed on Thursday, said barrister Jyotirmoy Barua, counsel for the petitioners, and may come up for hearing on Wednesday before a bench of Justice Mojibur Rahman Miah and Justice Kamrul Hossain Mollah.

Barua said that the plea seeks direction to ensure the safety of the Hindu community, rehabilitate the victims and provide compensation, and to take departmental action against the police officers who failed to provide security to the community.

The Home Secretary, Law Secretary, Information, Communication and Technology Secretary, Social Welfare Secretary, Inspector General of Police, BRTC Chairma, Comilla, Chandpur, Noakhali, Chittagong, Rangpur administration and police officials have been named as the respondents in the petition.

