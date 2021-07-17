Petitioner in 'Kolkata fake vaccine case' moves SC challenging HC's order refusing CBI probe

The petitioner, Ajit Kumar Mishra filed the SLP in the apex court through advocates, Subhasish Bhowmick, and Manisha Pandey against the July 9 Calcutta High Court's final order in the writ petition.The petition was filed after Calcutta HC dismissed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) in the Court with regard to a big scam of vaccine distribution and authenticity of the said vaccine, with a prayer for fair investigation and inquiry by the court.Mishra alleged in the petition before the top court that in West Bengal, vaccines are not available in Government hospitals but available in several private hospitals and vaccination camps which are being organized by clubs, societies and some leaders of TMC (Trinamool Congress)."This is creating serious doubt about the distribution policy. Since the very first day of vaccination procedure the same is being done," the petition said.Sometime ago, Member of Parliament (MP) of Jadavpur, Mimi Chakraborty, had attended and taken her first COVID vaccine shot at one such vaccination camps organized by one, Debanjan Deb. After she did not get any confirmation on her mobile she lodged a complaint with police in this regard. An investigation revealed that Debanjan Deb was running fake vaccination drive at a place close to Kasba Police Station, the petition alleged.Subsequently, investigation unfolded many things. The said Debanjan Deb used to portray himself as an IAS (Indian Administrative Officer) and he was close to many TMC leaders and different ministers of State of West Bengal can be seen. It is not easy for any normal public to sit in the same stage with Ministers and do different activities. Admittedly, Debanjan Deb is a close person of many TMC leaders and there is every doubt regarding the investigation of State police in this case, the SLP filed before the Supreme Court, said.The SLP stated that the incident of Debenjan Deb is not just sporadic and such types of cases were taking place throughout the State and outside the State. political leaders and Government officers know it very well. So a proper investigation will unearth the truth, the SLP filed before the Supreme Court said.The SLP said that the Calcutta High Court had failed to appreciate that the petitioner and public at large will suffer irreparable loss and injury, if the relief sought by petitioner is not allowed.The petitioner thereby sought the stay of the July 9, Calcutta HC order and direction of a CBI investigation into the alleged fake vaccine case. (ANI)