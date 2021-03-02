Petitioner writes 'Tom, Dick & Harry' in plea, faces HC wrath

New Delhi, March 2 (IANS) The Delhi High Court has pulled up a petitioner for writing 'Tom, Dick and Harry' in his application against the National Company Law Tribunal and the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal.
In an order dated February 26, Justice Prathiba M.Singh took strong objection to these words and noted that such slang language is not permissible in pleadings before the Court.
In the application, the petitioner had stated that "NCLT cannot permit any person -- Tom, Dick, and Harry to represent and defend the respondent, as the rules do not permit it."
The petitioner, who appeared in-person, alleged that wrong procedures were being adopted by the two tribunals.
Justice Singh dismissed the petition and asked the petitioner to draft it properly. The court also refrained from imposing any cost.
--IANS
aka/dpb