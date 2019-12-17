Petitions on Mamata Banerjee's remarks on implementation of Citizenship Act come up before Kolkata HC

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Dec 17 (ANI): Three petitions were filed against the West Bengal government and its chief minister in the Calcutta High Court on Tuesday. Separate petitions filed by advocates and a businessman were mentioned before Chief Justice Biswanath Somadder.

One plea was filed against the remarks made by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on her decision to not implement the Citizenship (Amendment) Act 2019 (CAA) in the state.



The Chief Minister had on Monday spearheaded a protest march in Kolkata against the Act and the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

Banerjee had said that she will not allow the citizenship law and the NRC to be implemented in West Bengal.

Another plea questioned how the state government could advertise its decision to not implement the (CAA) using public funds.

A petition also sought Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim to be put under preventive detention. This matter will come up for hearing tomorrow at 2 pm.

The Act grants Indian citizenship to refugees from Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Parsi communities fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh, who entered India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)