Petrol price increased most in one year under Modi rule: Congress

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Congress General Secretary tweeted in Hindi, "Modi government has made big records in giving pain to the people, highest unemployment under Modi government, most government assets sold under Modi government and petrol prices have also increased most under Modi rule."

New Delhi, Oct 24 (IANS) The Congress on Sunday slammed the government over yet another hike in petrol prices and alleged that in one year under the Modi rule the prices have increased manifold which is also a record.

Rahul Gandhi also tweeted in Hindi, saying, "Tax robbery on petrol prices continues and if elections are anywhere then this may stop.

Congress Chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala took a swipe at the Centre and tweeted "good days" along with a newspaper report on the hike of the petroleum products.

Petrol and diesel prices rallied to their highest ever levels across the country, as rates were hiked again for the fifth consecutive day on Sunday.

Accordingly, the pump price of petrol in Delhi rose by 35 paise to its highest-ever level of Rs 107.59 a litre while diesel prices also rose by the same margin to Rs 96.32 a litre, according to a price notification of state-owned fuel retailers.

In the financial capital Mumbai, petrol prices have now risen to Rs 113.47 per litre while diesel to Rs 104.47 a litre, the highest among all metros.

Diesel prices have increased 24 out of the last 30 days taking up its retail price by Rs 7.80 per litre in Delhi.

With diesel prices rising sharply, the fuel is now available at over Rs 100 a litre in several parts of the country. This dubious distinction was earlier available to petrol that had crossed Rs 100 a litre-mark across the country a few months earlier.

--IANS

miz/dpb