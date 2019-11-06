  1. Sify.com
  2. News
  3. National
  4. Petrol-pump staff attacked over payment issue in Kodagu

Petrol-pump staff attacked over payment issue in Kodagu

Last Updated: Wed, Nov 06, 2019 14:23 hrs

CCTV footage showing a group of boys attacking petrol pump staff. Photo/ANI

Kodagu (Karnataka) [India] Nov 6 (ANI): A group of miscreants attacked the staff of a petrol pump in the Kushalnagar area of Kodagu district on late Monday night.
The incident occurred following a heated argument between the boys and the petrol pump employees over payment issues.


The incident was caught in the CCTV camera installed at the petrol pump.
A case has been registered against the group of boys who were involved in attacking the staff.
The CCTV footage of the incident shows some five-six boys hitting the staff of the petrol pump. The miscreants fled after other staff of the fuel station joined in to defend their colleagues. (ANI)

talking point on sify news

Latest Features