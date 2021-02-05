Pfizer withdraws application for Covid vaccine in India

New Delhi, Feb 5 (IANS) Pfizer has decided to withdraw its application for Emergency Use Authorisation of its Covid-19 vaccine in India.

"In pursuance of the Emergency Use Authorisation of its Covid-19 vaccine, Pfizer participated in the Subject Expert Committee meeting of the Drug Regulatory Authority of India on February 3. Based on the deliberations at the meeting and our understanding of additional information that the regulator may need, the company has decided to withdraw its application at this time," a Pfizer spokesperson said.