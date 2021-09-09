PGI Chandigarh ranked second best in NIRF rankings

Union Minister of Education, Dharmendra Pradhan, announced the NIRF Rankings-2021 on Thursday, in which the PGIMER competed with 118 institutes from across the country under the medical category.

Chandigarh, Sep 9 (IANS) The Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) was on Thursday ranked the second best medical institute in the NIRF Rankings-2021 released by the Ministry of Human Resource Development.

AIIMS, New Delhi, has secured the first position in the category whereas the CMC in Vellore has been ranked third. The PGIMER scored 82.62 this year, improving its overall score by 2.6 points from last year.

The PGIMER had bagged the same position in the NIRF Rankings in 2020, 2019 and 2018 as well.

PGIMER Director Jagat Ram congratulated each member of the PGI family for their continuous support and efforts in achieving this feat.

