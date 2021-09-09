PGIMER Chandigarh gets 2nd rank in Edu Ministry ranking

New Delhi [India], September 9 (ANI): Chandigarh's Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education & Research (PGIMER), continues to be at second position, for the fourth consecutive year, in Education Ministry's India Rankings 2021 for Medical Universities, according to the sixth edition of the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF).



Meanwhile, AIIMS-Delhi, which has been on top of the list ever since the medical category was introduced by the NIRF, has again secured the 1st rank.

"We've been securing 2nd rank since 2017. It's a proud moment. We've improved in many parameters," said Dr Jagat Ram, Director, PGIMER.

Stating that the institute has improved its overall ratings in several parameters, he said that for the past four years from 2017 to 2020, we are securing the second rank under the medical category. However, during this period, we have improved our ratings in several parameters, including research, perception, graduation outcome, etc, he said.

The director also credited the faculty and non-faculty staff of the institute, stressing that the achievement is because of teamwork.

Dr Jagat Ram said, "There are over 800 medical institutes in our country. Getting 2nd rank is a big achievement. We will work hard to be in the first place, and hopefully, in some years we will touch that milestone." (ANI)

