PGIMER Chandigarh to join protest by IMA over NMC Bill 2019

Chandigarh [India], July 31 (ANI): Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education & Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh on Tuesday announced that it will also stage a protest along with Indian Medical Association (IMA) against the National Medical Commission (NMC) Bill 2019.

"In response to the call by the Indian Medical Association and Resident Doctors Associations across the country. The ARD PGIMER Chandigarh has its full and unconditional support for the cause of nationwide protest against NMC Bill," the organisation said in a press statement.

Calling the Bill "draconian," PGIMER stated that lower house dumped health care and medical education of this country into darkness by approving undemocratic NMC Bill 2019."Section 32 of the NMC Bill provides for the licensing of 3.5 lakhs unqualified non-medical persons to practice modern medicine. The term community health provider has been vaguely defined to allow anyone connected with modern medicine to get registered in the NMC and is licensed to practice modern medicine. Also, there is no clarity about pattern and other details of the NEXT exam," the organization said in a statement.The organisation was also of the view that this proposed Bill will increase corruption and decrease autonomy in medicine."Power of Central Government to override the decisions/recommendations of National Medical Commission and Autonomous Boards constituted there-under. Undue favour to the Private Medical Colleges and Deemed Universities by decreasing the percentage of seats under controlled fees structure from 85 per cent to 50 per cent [Section 10( 1)(i)]. Decreasing the representation of Elected Members from 75 per cent (as was in MCI) to 20 per cent in NMC [Section 4 (4)] All these can never be accepted by the medical fraternity of the country," the PGIMER noted in a statement. (ANI)