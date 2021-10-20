PGIMER conducts 58 abstracts pertaining to Covid research

These included 576 abstracts received, the highest, for the Eighth Annual Research Day of PGIMER which is being celebrated on October 22.

Chandigarh, Oct 20 (IANS) Fifty-eight abstracts pertaining to research in Covid-19 were conducted in the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) here.

Another first this year is the compilation of H index from all departments, which measures both the productivity and citation impact of the publications.

"Basically, through this, the intent is to monitor our strengths as well as our areas of improvement in the domain of research in the institute," said A.K. Gupta, Dean (Research) and Medical Superintendent with the PGIMER while briefing the media.

He said 47 awards would be given to the best entries, including all categories.

Detailing about the mandate of the Annual Research Day, he said the end objective of any research is to bring in more and more innovation and translate them into excellent clinical services for the masses.

Another senior faculty Vishali Gupta of the Department of Ophthalmology called the event a landmark opportunity for collaboration and cross-fertilisation of ideas and knowledge among the luminaries within the institute.

While giving her perspective, K. Gaba, Sub-Dean (Research) and Head of the Department of Oral Health Sciences, said: "The research day connotes the need for teamwork, mentorship and synergy among various departments and institutes."

