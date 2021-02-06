PGIMER Director, wife gets Covid-19 vaccine

After the vaccination, Jagat Ram said that he and his wife were feeling absolutely fine and both of them had no adverse reaction even after four hours of receiving the vaccine jab.

Chandigarh, Feb 6 (IANS) Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) Director Jagat Ram and his wife Asha Kumari on Saturday got Covishield, the vaccine of Covid-19, here.

Sharing about the mild infection associated with the vaccine, Jagat Ram said the mild reaction after vaccination was a good sign because the immune system of the body was reacting to the vaccine and creating antibodies.

He said mild fever, body ache or joint pains could occur for a day or two, which will subside automatically, and people are free to contact the medical experts.

His wife urged others to have faith in medical science and join the drive as she came out of the vaccination room after getting the shot.

