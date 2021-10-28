Pharma pricing body to organise webinar on Oct 29

New Delhi [India], October 28 (ANI): As part of activities to commemorate the occasion of the 75th anniversary of India's independence during the year-long 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav', the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) under the Department of Pharmaceuticals is organizing a webinar on October 29, according to the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers.



The webinar themed on "Affordability and Innovation: Ensuring Quality Drugs for All" will be held from 3 pm to 5 pm via video conferencing, said a press release from the Ministry.

Prof. K VijayRaghavan, Principal Scientific Adviser to the Government of India will chair the webinar and deliver the keynote address while S. Aparna, Secretary, Department of Pharmaceuticals, Government of India will also share her view. Stakeholders from the pharmaceutical and medical devices industry, larger health care community, academia and the government would take part in the webinar.

A panel discussion moderated by Prof. Javed Iqbal, adjunct professor, IIT Dhanbad, India, La Trobe University, Australia and founder and chairman, Renovis Labs, Hyderabad will be held during the webinar. The panelists in the webinar will be experts drawn from different areas having linkages with the topic under the discussion.

The expert panelists in the discussion will be Dr Y.K. Gupta, Vice-Chair SNCM & Member, SCAMHP; Pankaj Patel, Chairman of Zydus Cadila; Dr S. Chandrasekhar, Director, CSIR-Indian Institute of Chemical Technology (IICT); Manoj Jhalani, Director, Department of UHC/Health Systems & Life Course, Regional Office for South-East Asia, World Health Organization (WHO); Deepak Bagla, Managing Director & CEO, Invest India; and Dr Ratna Devi, Chair of the International Alliance of Patient Organisation (IAPO).

The experts will share their views on various facets of the topics under discussion with special emphasis on affordability and innovation in the larger context of making health care accessible and affordable. Areas of industry-academia collaborations, financing options, world best practices etc., would also be covered during the panel discussion. (ANI)

