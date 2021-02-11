Pharma student kidnapped, gang-raped in Telangana

Medchal-Malkajgiri (Telangana) [India], February 11 (ANI): A pharmacy student was kidnapped and allegedly gang-raped by an auto driver and his aides at Keesara of Telangana, said police.



"Based on the statement, the Investigation Officer SHO Keesara added appropriate sections 376 (D)(Gang Rape),324 (Voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means),354 (B) IPC (Assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) to the existing section of 365 IPC," said Rachakonda police.

"Scientific Investigation is in progress and the victim's health is stable. The investigation is in progress. More than 10 teams are assisting the IO. DCP Malkajigiri is personally supervising the investigation," Police added.

On February 10, the Keesara police had registered a case under section 365 (Kidnapping) of the IPC based on the complaint of the mother of the victim woman about the kidnapping of her daughter. (ANI)

