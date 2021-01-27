Philippine Prez names new armed forces chief of staff

Manila, Jan 27 (IANS) Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte named Army chief Lieutenant General Cirilito Sobejana as the new chief of staff of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP), presidential spokesperson Harry Roque said on Wednesday.

Roque expressed confidence that Sobejana "will continue to modernize our military and undertake reform initiatives to make the AFP truly professional in its mandate as the protector of the people and the state."