Philippine Prez receives Chinese Covid vax

"His first dose was covered by the compassionate use permit issued to the Presidential Security Group (PSG) hospital by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) (of the Philippines)," Roque said in a statement following the inoculation on Monday night.

Manila, May 4 (IANS) Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has received the first dose of China's Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccine, his spokesperson Harry Roque said.

Duterte's longtime aide and senator Christopher Bong Go posted on social media a video showing Health Secretary Francisco Duque administering the vaccine in Duterte's left arm.

In the video, Duterte, 76, said he was feeling good.

The President also said that he was vaccinated to protect his health from Covid-19 and he encouraged the Filipinos also to get vaccinated.

The FDA in February issued a compassionate use permit to the PSG that allows them to buy and use the Sinopharm vaccine.

The Philippines has reported a total of 1,062,225 Covid-19 cases, with 17,525 deaths.

--IANS

ksk/