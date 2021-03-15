Philippine Prez spokesman tests Covid positive

In a televised press conference, Roque said that he got his swab test results a few minutes before he went on air around noon for the regular press briefing, reports Xinhua news agency.

Manila, March 15 (IANS) The Philippines' Presidential spokesman Harry Roque announced on Monday that he has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Roque, who isolated himself after learning the swab test results, said he took the swab test on Sunday in preparation for his meeting with President Rodrigo Duterte on Monday.

He urged those who came close contact with him to go on quarantine.

Roque is the fifth member of Duterte's cabinet that has been infected.

Last year, Trade Secretary Ramon Lopez, Public Works and Highways Secretary Mark Villar, Education Secretary Leonor Briones, and Interior Secretary Eduardo Ano also contracted the virus.

All the four officials have since recovered.

The Philippines is experiencing an upick in Covid-19 infections this month, similar to July-August 2020, when daily cases peaked.

The Philippines reported 5,000 cases on Saturday, the highest daily rise since August last year.

The Philippines now has 621,498 confirmed Covid-19 cases, with 12,829 deaths.

--IANS

ksk/