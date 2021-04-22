Philippine Prez to skip ASEAN summit in Indonesia

Manila, April 22 (IANS) Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte will not attend the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) leaders' summit scheduled on Saturday in Jakarta, Indonesia, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said on Thursday.

In a statement, the DFA said Duterte "has decided to remain in the country to attend to pressing domestic concerns in light of the surge of Covid-19 cases", reports Xinhua news agency.