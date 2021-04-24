Philippine rescuers find two more bodies of missing sailors, 7 still missing

Manila, April 24 (IANS) Rescuers have retrieved two more bodies of the missing crew members of a cargo vessel that ran aground off the coast of Surigao del Norte province in southern Philippines, the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) said on Saturday.

The PCG said in a statement that rescuers recovered the two bodies on Friday morning. Rescuers earlier recovered four bodies and rescued seven others, the Xinhua news agency reported.