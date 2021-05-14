Philippines bans travellers from Oman, UAE

"All travellers coming from Oman and the UAE or those with travel history to these two countries within the last 14 days preceding arrival shall be prohibited from entering the Philippines beginning 12.01 a.m. of May 15, 2021, until 11.59 of May 31," Roque said in a statement.

Manila, May 14 (IANS) The Philippines will ban international arrivals from Oman and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) starting from Saturday amid concerns over the Indian coronavirus variant, presidential spokesperson Harry Roque said on Friday.

But passengers already in transit from these two countries and all those who have been to these countries "within 14 days immediately preceding arrival to the Philippines" who arrive before Saturday, will be allowed entry, Xinhua news agency quoted the spokesperson as saying.

He added that these travellers "shall be required to undergo stricter quarantine and testing protocols".

Meanwhile, Roque said the Philippines has decided to retain the travel ban on India, Pakistan, Nepal, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka for another two weeks until May 31.

The Philippines has detected the B.1.617 variants first found in India in two seafarers that arrived from Oman and the UAE last month.

There are four coronavirus variants of concern in the Philippines.

The WHO classified the B.1.617 as "a variant of concern at a global level", citing "some available information to suggest increased transmissibility".

The Philippines has so far reported 1,124,724 confirmed Covid-19 cases, with 18,821 deaths.

