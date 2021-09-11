Philippines extends state of calamity for another yr

Manila, Sep 11 (IANS) Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has extended the state of calamity for another year until September 2022 to allow the government to draw emergency funds faster as the Southeast Asian country grapples with a Covid-19 resurgence.

"All law enforcement agencies, with the support from the Armed Forces of the Philippines, are hereby directed to continue undertaking all necessary measures to ensure peace and order in affected areas, as may be necessary," said a proclamation signed by Duterte on Friday.