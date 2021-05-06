Philippines imposes travel ban on B'desh, Nepal, Pak, SL

Manila, May 6 (IANS) The Philippines government has decided ban travellers from Bangladesh, Nepal, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka from entering the country in efforts to prevent the spread of the highly infectious Covid-19 variant first found in India, Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea said.

In a memorandum issued on Wednesday, Medialdea said all passengers coming from or who have been to these countries within 14 days shall be prohibited from entering the Philippines from Friday to 14, reports Xinhua news agency.