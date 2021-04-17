Philippines logs 11,101 new COVID-19 cases, total tops 926,000

Manila [Philippines], April 17 (ANI/Xinhua): The Philippines' Department of Health (DOH) reported on Saturday 11,101 new COVID-19 infections, bringing the total cases in the Southeast Asian country to 926,052.



The death toll climbed to 15,810 after 72 more patients died from the viral disease, the DOH said.

The DOH said the active cases in the country ballooned to 203,710, including nearly 900 health care workers.

The DOH said that at least 16,864 frontline medical workers, mostly nurses and doctors, contracted the virus since the disease emerged in the country in January last year. It added that 87 health care workers have succumbed to the disease as of April 15.

The government is continuing its efforts to vaccinate the frontline medical workers. The country has over 1.7 million nurses.

The Philippines, with a population of about 110 million, has tested over 10 million people since the outbreak. (ANI/Xinhua)

