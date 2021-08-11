Philippines logs 12,021 new COVID-19 cases, total rises to 1,688,040

Manila [Philippines], August 11 (ANI/Xinhua): The Philippines' Department of Health (DOH) reported 12,021 new COVID-19 infections on Wednesday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the Southeast Asian country to 1,688,040.



The death toll climbed to 29,374 after 154 more patients died from the viral disease, the DOH added.

Wednesday's caseload is the highest since April 10, when DOH reported 12,674 daily infections.

The DOH said three laboratories failed to submit reports. "The three non-reporting labs contribute, on average, 2 percent of samples tested and 1.2 percent of positive individuals," the DOH added.

The Philippines, which has around 110 million population, has tested over 16 million people since the outbreak in January 2020. (ANI/Xinhua)