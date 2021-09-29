Philippines logs 12,805 new Covid-19 cases

"The relatively low cases today is due to lower laboratory output (on) Monday," the DOH said.

Manila, Sep 29 (IANS) The Philippines' Department of Health (DOH) reported 12,805 new Covid-19 infections on Wednesday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the Southeast Asian country to 2,535,732.

The DOH also reported 482 more people died from Covid-19 complications, among which 292 were recorded in the past days, Xinhua news agency reported.

The DOH failed to report the daily deaths from September 24 to 26 due to technical issues.

Despite the limited genome sequencing, the Philippines has detected 633 more cases of Covid-19 variants, including 339 cases of the highly infectious Delta variant.

Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said in an online briefing that there are now 3,366 Delta variant cases, 2,920 Beta variant cases, 2,559 Alpha variant cases, and three Gamma cases in the country.

The Philippines, which has around 110 million population, has tested more than 19 million people since the outbreak in January 2020.

