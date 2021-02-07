Philippines logs 1,790 new COVID-19 cases, total tops 537,000

Manila [Philippines], February 7 (ANI/Xinhua): The Department of Health (DOH) of the Philippines reported on Sunday 1,790 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the Southeast Asian country to 537,310.



The death toll climbed to 11,179 after 70 more patients died from the viral disease, the DOH said, adding that 11,388 more patients recovered, raising the total number of recoveries to 499,798.

The Philippines, which has about 110 million population, has tested over 7.58 million people since the disease emerged in January last year. (ANI/Xinhua)

