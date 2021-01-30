Philippines logs 2,109 new COVID-19 cases, total nears 524,000

Manila [Philippines], January 30 (ANI/Xinhua): The Department of Health (DOH) of the Philippines reported on Saturday 2,109 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the Southeast Asian country to 523,516.



The death toll climbed to 10,669 after 71 more patients died from the viral disease, the DOH said.

It added 146 more patients recovered, raising the total number of recoveries to 475,904.

DOH data showed that 82 health care workers had succumbed to the disease as of Jan. 29. It said at least 14,360 medical workers, mostly nurses and physicians, contracted the virus.

The Philippines, which has about 110 million population, has tested over 7.3 million people since the disease emerged in January last year. (ANI/Xinhua)

