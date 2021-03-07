Philippines logs 3,276 new COVID-19 cases, 594,412 in total

Manila [The Philippines], March 7 (ANI/Xinhua): The Philippines' Department of Health (DOH) reported on Sunday 3,276 new COVID-19 infections, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the Southeast Asian country to 594,412.



It is the third day in a row that the Philippines have been reporting over 3,000 daily confirmed cases.

The death toll climbed to 12,516 after 51 more patients died from the viral disease, the DOH said, adding that the number of recoveries surged to 545,853 after the DOH reported 10,516 more patients recovered.

The Philippines, which has about 110 million populations, has tested over 8 million people since the disease emerged in January last year. (ANI/Xinhua)