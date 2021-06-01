Philippines logs 5,177 new COVID-19 cases, death toll exceeds 21,000

Manila [Philippines], June 1 (ANI/Xinhua): The Philippines' Department of Health (DOH) reported on Tuesday 5,177 new COVID-19 infections, bringing the tally in the Southeast Asian country to 1,235,467.



The death toll rose to 21,012 after 46 more patients died from the viral disease, the DOH said.

The Philippines, with a population more than 110 million, has tested over 12 million people since the outbreak in January 2020.

Metro Manila and the adjacent areas will remain under "heightened (lockdown) restrictions" amid a steady increase in infections in the capital, presidential spokesperson Harry Roque said in a televised press conference.

Roque said "some restrictions shall still be in place in these areas limiting the capacities of certain industries."

The government continued to urge people to stay at home, avoid crowds, and wear face coverings outside.

Indoor and outdoor dining is allowed at a limited capacity and the same with salons, parlors, and beauty clinics, Roque said.

However, entertainment venues such as bars, theaters, net cafes, amusement parks, and the like are still not allowed to operate, he added. (ANI/Xinhua)

