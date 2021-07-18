Philippines logs 5,411 new COVID-19 cases, 1,507,755 in total

Manila [Philippines], July 18 (ANI/Xinhua): The Philippines' Department of Health (DOH) reported on Sunday 5,411 new COVID-19 infections, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the Southeast Asian country to 1,507,755.



The death toll climbed to 26,714 after 117 more patients died from the viral disease, the DOH said.

The Philippines, which has around 110 million population, has tested nearly 15 million people since the outbreak in January 2020.

Interior Secretary Eduardo Ano has ordered the Philippine National Police (PNP) to increase the presence of law enforcers in the communities across the country to prevent mass gatherings amid the emergence of the virus variants, including the more contagious Delta variant.

"I have ordered all police commanders in the country to strengthen their coordination with the local communities to make the rounds and ensure that no super spreader events happen amid the Delta variant threat," PNP Chief General Guillermo Eleazar said in a statement Sunday.

The Philippines has detected 35 Delta variant cases, with 11 local transmissions and two deaths. (ANI/Xinhua)

