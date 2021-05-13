Philippines logs 6,385 new COVID-19 cases

Manila [Phillipines], May 13 (ANI/Xinhua): The Philippines' Department of Health (DOH) reported 6,385 new COVID-19 infections on Thursday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the Southeast Asian country to 1,124,724.



The death toll climbed to 18,821 after 107 more patients died from the viral disease, the DOH said.

DOH data showed that 17,909 medical workers, primarily nurses and doctors, have contracted the virus as of May 12. At least 89 health care workers have succumbed to the disease.

The Philippines, which has about 110 million population, has tested over 11.6 million people since the outbreak in January 2020.

An inter-agency COVID-19 task force met on Thursday to discuss whether to extend the lockdown measures imposed in Metro Manila and four adjacent provinces since March 29 to curb the exponential spike in infections, presidential spokesperson Harry Roque said in a televised briefing.

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte will announce the new quarantine rules during his scheduled public address on Thursday night before the strict lockdown period expires on Friday. (ANI/Xinhua)

