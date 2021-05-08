Philippines logs 6,979 new COVID-19 cases, total at 1,094,849

Manila [Philippines], May 8 (ANI/Xinhua): The Philippines' Department of Health (DOH) reported on Saturday 6,979 new COVID-19 infections, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the Southeast Asian country to 1,094,849.



The death toll climbed to 18,269 after 170 more patients died from the viral disease, the DOH said.

The Philippines, which has an about 110-million population, has tested over 11 million people since the outbreak in January 2020.

Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire expressed concern over the low number of samples received by laboratories resulting in the decrease in new COVID-19 cases. (ANI/Xinhua)

