Philippines logs 9,868 new Covid cases

Manila, Oct 6 (IANS) The Philippines' Department of Health (DOH) on Wednesday reported 9,868 new Covid-19 infections, pushing the number of confirmed cases in the Southeast Asian country to 2,622,917.

The DOH reported zero deaths for the second day, citing "technical issues" affecting its digital platform for Covid-19 data. To date, the death toll remained at 38,828, Xinhua news agency reported.