Philippines lowers alert level for Taal volcano

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology however, still warned the public to stay away from the volcano island in Batangas province, 66 km south of Manila, reports Xinhua news agency.

Manila, July 24 (IANS) Authorities in the Philippines on Saturday lowered the alert level from 3 to 2 for the Taal volcano, near Manila, due to "decreased unrest".

"Sudden steam or gas-driven explosions, volcanic earthquakes, minor ash fall, and lethal accumulations or expulsions of volcanic gas can occur and threaten areas within and around (the island)," the institute said.

The institute raised the alert level for the volcano to 3 on a scale of 5 on July 1 after the island volcano spewed "a short-lived dark phreatomagmatic plume".

Taal volcano, one of the most active volcanoes in the Philippines, last erupted in January 2020.

It displaced nearly 380,000 villagers and destroyed many farms, houses and roads in the province.

--IANS

ksk/