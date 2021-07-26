Philippines records 4th death from Delta variant

Manila, July 26 (IANS) The Philippines has recorded the fourth death from the highly infectious Covid-19 Delta variant, the Department of Health (DOH) said.

The DOH said that the country now has 119 Delta variant cases after detecting an additional 55 infections, reports Xinhua news agency.

"One infected person has died while 54 cases have been tagged as recovered," the DOH said in a statement on Sunday, adding that six of the new cases are in Metro Manila.