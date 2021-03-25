Philippines records 6,666 new COVID-19 cases

Manila [Phillipines], March 25 (ANI): With 6,666 new COVID-19 cases recorded in the last 24 hours, the total cases in the Philippines has reached 684,311.



With 91,754 active cases, the country has reached its highest count, out of which 98 per cent people are moderate and asymptomatic, while the rest remain severe or critical.

The country still maintains a high positivity rate of 15.3 per cent with 4,923 out of the 32,179 samples tested yielding positive results, reported The Manila Times.

In addition to this, the death toll reached 13,039.

According to DOH, the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) capacity in Metro Manila has reached a critical level with 70 per cent of the beds being used. Isolation beds are at 68 per cent utilisation and ward beds at 51 per cent utilisation.

Earlier, Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte said the economy will remain open while the two-week quarantine measures are enforced, stressing the need to balance health and the economy.

Acting Socioeconomic Planning Secretary Karl Kendrick Chua echoed Philippine President Duterte, saying reverting to a strict and blanket community quarantine will only worsen the situation.

"A careful and calibrated approach is needed to address the sources of highest risks through localised quarantines and additional restrictions so that jobs or livelihoods will not be affected," Chua said in a televised press conference earlier in the day. (ANI)