Phogat apologises for Pakistani remark

Tendering an apology for saying at a public meeting that those who don't raise 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' are Pakistanis, Phogat said she was just trying to make the youth understand that one should show respect for the nation by raising the slogan.

"When I said Bharat Mata ki Jai during a rally here, some boys present didn't repeat it. I asked: Did you come from Pakistan? I apologise if someone's feelings are hurt by my saying so," Sonali said in a video apology.

Small-time TV actress and greenhorn Sonali has been pitted against three-time legislator Kuldeep Bishnoi of the Congress.